PC Gamer vs. The Elder Scrolls: Legends devs — watch us duel and chat

The Elder Scrolls: Legends has been in open beta for a couple of months now, and we've been enjoying it immensely so far. Late last week, Tim got a chance to sit down with Dire Wolf Digital creative director Paul Dennen to chat about Legends—and what better way to do that then while simultaneously throwing down in the very game he's making? You can watch the video above to see how Tim fared, as well as hear them talk about the latest patch, the future of The Elder Scrolls: Legends, and more.