PC Gamer UK August issue on sale now: Broken Roads

This month in PC Gamer magazine we get world-exclusive access to the fantastic new post-nuclear apocalypse RPG, Broken Roads, with never-before-seen screenshots and art, as well as insightful dev commentary and our opinion after a lengthy hands-on play session. If you liked the original two Fallout games you're going to get on very well with Broken Roads, with an isometric view, deep character mechanics, and the ability to explore the apocalyptic remains of Australia on offer. Oh, and did we mention you have the ability to drink loads of different beers and commit bloody violence? Mad Max eat your heart out!

Leaning into the apocalyptic angle of Broken Roads, we've also got a fantastic feature this issue on the very best post-nuclear apocalypse PC games of all time. From Fallout to Stalker and onto Metro and more, we highlight the games that let you have plenty of fun while surviving in an irradiated wasteland. And, talking of surviving, this issue also boasts an awesome feature on horror survive-'em-up The Outlast Trials. It's not a game for the faint of heart!

Venturing into previews land this issue, we've got a selection of fantastic new games to get excited for, including XCOM-style WWII turn-based tactics game Classified: France '44, racing game management simulator F1 Manager 2023, team-based dino-slaying MMO Exoprimal, old-fashioned FPS spellcaster Immortals of Aveum, unique boomer shooter Hellscreen, and knee-dragging, pulse-quickening motorbike racer MotoGP 23.

And this issue's reviews section is absolutely stacked. We've got official PC Gamer verdicts on Street Fighter 6, The Mageseeker, Ravenlok, Bramble: The Mountain King, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Star Trek: Resurgence, Roots of Pacha, System Shock and more.

All that plus an epic group test of six of the best OLED gaming monitors on the market right now, the next entry in our awesome XCOM 2 diary feature, a fantastic re-install feature on seminal Star Wars PC game Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, a look at a cool new mod called Skyrim on Skooma which is making gamers trip-out in Skyrim with often hilarious effects, all the latest updates from the team as to what they're playing right now, spicy opinions on the biggest PC gaming news stories, a comprehensive gaming PC buyer's guide to suit any budget, a love letter to Final Fantasy IX's brilliant bite-sized vignettes, and a report on just what we think PC gaming graphics will look like in 10 years. And, that's far from all, either.

