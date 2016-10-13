Nvidia's randomly giving away Shadow Warrior 2 codes to GeForce Experience 3.0 users

As most parents will attest, the quickest way to get a kid to do something is through good ol' fashioned bribery. It might not be the best method, but it's effective. Nvidia is using a similar tactic to get users to install and log into its GeForce Experience 3.0 software.

The bribe is this: register with GeForce Experience 3.0 and you'll be eligible to be randomly selected to receive a Shadow Warrior 2 code. A better bribe would be to give away codes to all registered users, but in the absence of that, Nvidia has $50,000 worth of codes it's handing out.

"PC Gamers count on GeForce Experience to get the most from their games. It keeps drivers up to date. It automatically optimizes game settings for more than 300 games. And it’s the easiest way to capture gameplay video, stream it to Twitch or YouTube, or share it with another player over the Internet using the easy-to-use in-game overlay tool. And now it rewards you for playing on GeForce," Nvidia says.

This isn't he first giveaway tied to GeForce Experience. Nvidia randomly gave out game codes earlier this month, and dating back to July it's gifted MSI VR-ready laptops, HTC Vive headsets, GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards, Shield Android TVs, and more.

GeForce Experience 3.0 came out early last month. It brings with it a brand new look and, according to Nvidia, is three times faster while consuming half the memory as before. For some, those are better reasons to check it out than the promise of maybe (but probably not, statistically speaking) being selected to receive a game code.

Our personal experience is that the new UI is actually a step backward in some ways (remember to switch off the tiled view), and in the interest of streamlining things, some settings seem to have been buried. GeForce Experience 3.0 also requires you to register if you want it to download and install updates, which has sparked a bit of nerdrage. These giveaways are Nvidia's means of enticing users to do something they might not otherwise be inclined to do.

You can download GeForce Experience here.