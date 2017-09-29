Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti may launch October 26 starting at $429

Rumors of Nvidia releasing a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics die simply will not die, and most likely because they're true. Gigabyte insinuated as much when it teased gamers with an image on Facebook a couple of weeks ago, and then removing it (probably at the request of Nvidia). Now it's being said the GTX 1070 Ti will launch on October 26.

That's coming from Nordic Hardware, which claims to have confirmed (through its unnamed sources) the impending launch date.

"Many partner manufacturers are already trying to test and refine their own graphics card models, which may indicate that we will see a variety of partner-made models already on launch day," Nordic Hardware says (via Google Translation).

Gigabyte's photo hinted at a possible Halloween launch (October 31) or sometime thereabouts, given the scary nature of its image, which is a play off the move It (the most recent adaptation, not the original). In that regard, an October 26 release is at the very least plausible.

Rumors of a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti first gained steam when blurry photo emerged on a Chinese website earlier this month. More chatter would follow, and a week later, Guru3D said it confirmed with its industry sources that the card does in fact exist.

According to Nordic Hardware, the GTX 1070 Ti will have 2,432 cuda cores, with a 1,607MHz base clock (same as the GTX 1080) and 1,683MHz boost clock (same as the GTX 1070).

Over on another corner of the web, WCCFTech says the GTX 1070 Ti will come in at $429, sitting about halfway between the GTX 1070 and GTX 1080. The site also said that though the card will be announced on October 26, on-the-shelf availability is scheduled for November 2.