Nier Automata is getting an anime adaptation

Nier Automata, easily one of the greatest JRPGs of all time, is getting adapted into an anime TV series. Rumours had begun circulating earlier this month around its existence, and now a new teaser trailer and website mark its official announcement.

There's not too much to see here yet—the teaser trailer doesn't exactly give much away, and unfortunately my Japanese isn't good enough to decipher the few written words seen in the video. We get a nice glimpse of 2B and Pod 042 at the end, but that's all the goodies Square Enix is delivering to us right now.

It'll be interesting to see how they manage to adapt Nier Automata to a TV show format. Some of the game's heaviest hitting moments come from the fact you're the one at the wheel, controlling everything as it's happening. I can't imagine parts of the story having the same effect without that direct interaction, though I'm excited to see how they pull it out of the bag.

There's no release window for the anime yet, but you can keep up to date with anything happening either at the official Nier Automata anime website or the new Nier Automata anime Twitter page.