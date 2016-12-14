New Age of Empires 2 expansion out next week

When Andy covered Age of Empires 2's African Kings expansion last year he said: "To say it's unusual for a 16 year old game to get a new expansion is more than a bit of an understatement." That's absolutely true, yet here we are welcoming yet another slice of DLC to a real time strategy game first released on PC in 1999.

Granted, Rise of the Rajas, due December 19, is the third expansion for the 2013 Age of Empires 2 HD remake, but it's no less impressive that there's still demand for official updates on an idea now over 17 years old.

So what's in store by virtue of the Rajas? Quite a bit, it would seem. The latest DLC adds four new civilisations: the Burmese, Khmer, Malay and Vietnamese; and four fully-voiced campaigns. New generic units take the form of Battle Elephants and Imperial Skirmishers, while "massive" rainforests, "treacherous" beaches, and mangrove forests are but some of the add-on's new environments.

Besides improved AI, Rise of the Rajas also adds five new random maps, five special maps, five real world maps, 13 new terrains, new Scenario Editor objects and a new Spectator Mode.

Full details on all of the that can be located here. Age of Empires 2 HD's Rise of the Rajas DLC is due December 19.