Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit patch fixes video card crashes

Criterion have posted news of a new patch for the PC version of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit that claims to fix "47% of the top ten problems reported." These mostly include fixes for players having problems running the game with Radeon graphics cards, but also include tweaks to DirectX performance. You can read the full patch details below.

Criterion announced the patch in a post on their website , listing the following updates.

"Fixes account for almost half (47%) of the crashes caused by the top 10 problems reported by our users. Specifically, crashes and rendering problems on ATI Radeon X1300, X1550 and X1800 graphics cards have been addressed. Fixes are also included for Intel embedded graphics chipsets such as the Intel GMA 500, Intel GMA 600 and Intel GMA X3000 which are running older graphics drivers."

The patch can be dowloaded right here .