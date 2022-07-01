Where to find Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Purecrystal is one of the new crafting materials to be added with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It's a pretty rare ore, but you'll need to locate it if you want to make specific weapons and armour. Much like the other crafting resources such as Centuria Ore (opens in new tab), it's unclear where to find it.

If you want to skip the part where you wander aimlessly around searching for the ore, this guide will help to direct you straight to it. That way, you can get back to more important matters, such as slaying your way through Elgado. So without further ado, here's where to find Sunbreak Purecrystal so you can craft yourself some new gear.

Sunbreak Purecrystal: Where to find this crafting material

You can get Purecrystal by mining nodes in the Flooded Forest (Master Rank). The tooltip for this item is incorrect—at the time of writing, at least—as it says you can only get Purecrystal from the Jungle.

The Purecrystal nodes are relatively easy to spot, thanks to their dark blue, almost black colouring. Purecrystal is found throughout the Flooded Forest, so it's worth taking some time to explore every corner of the area. To get you started, you can check out the map above, which pinpoints one of the first nodes you'll find when you leave the camp.