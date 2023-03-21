Mirror's Edge and Bad Company 2 are being removed from sale forever

Mirror's Edge, Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2, and Battlefield 1943 are going away forever: Electronic Arts has announced that their online services are being shut down in December, and as a result they will be removed from sale from all digital storefronts on April 28.

All the games being delisted are elderly as these things go: Mirror's Edge and Battlefield: Bad Company came out in 2008, Battlefield 1943 followed in 2009, and Bad Company 2 was released in 2010. But they were standout games in their day. Bad Company 2 was PC Gamer UK's shooter of the year in 2010 (back in the days when the UK and US teams did things separately), and the Vietnam DLC was brilliant. (The original Bad Company and Battlefield 1943 were console exclusives.)

Mirror's Edge was less perfect but scored points for trying something genuinely different as a first-person runner in a gleaming near-future city. And it largely succeeded: Despite being 15 years old, we said just last year that it remains "the undisputed queen of parkour."

But nothing can escape the relentless grind of time—not even really good videogames. "While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we’re now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences," EA said.

The good news is that if you own these games, you'll still be able to play their campaigns offline. The trouble is that if you don't own them, as of April 28 you won't be able to, unless you score a key from some hopefully not-too-sketchy reseller. Which is a baffling decision as far as I'm concerned: Bad Company 2 and Mirror's Edge both have excellent singleplayer campaigns (Mirror's Edge is singleplayer only, in fact—it's only online feature is leaderboards), so what's the point of halting sales if they're still playable? Just add a note to the store listings that the online components don't work anymore, knock a permanent 20% off the price, and let people play.

But I am not a corporate bigwig, and so business decisions like this are apparently beyond my limited understanding of how the world works. Fortunately, if you don't own Mirror's Edge and think you might like to, now is a good time to pick it up: It's on sale in the Steam Spring Sale for $5/£4.50/€5, 75% off the regular price. Bad Company 2 and Bad Company 2: Vietnam aren't on sale but they're fairly cheap, going for $15/£15/€12.50 each.

Yeah, it wasn't perfect. But it was good while it lasted.