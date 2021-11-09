Microsoft to stop supporting OneDrive on Windows 8 and earlier

A quick public service announcement for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users. Microsoft will stop supporting its cloud storage solution, OneDrive, on these operating systems as of March 1, 2022.

This means that these versions of OneDrive not only won’t receive new updates, but also will lose the ability to automatically upload files. Users will be able to access OneDrive, and manually upload and download files via a browser, as well as continue to use OneDrive on other devices as normal.

Microsoft states the decision has come in order to focus on newer products and technologies, and unsurprisingly advises users to upgrade to either Windows 10 or 11 to get the best out of the software.

Of course there are other cloud storage products around, so it may be worth checking if any of those meet your needs while working with your OS if you’re determined to stay. Or you could always switch your gaming PC to Linux. It's easier than you might think.

For most, we’d recommend switching to Windows 10 for now, despite this pretty obvious push by Microsoft to get people on the latest OS. The have just been too many problems with Windows latest OS, even if they are slowly getting sorted out.

Windows 11 is pretty new, and I wouldn’t necessarily recommend everyone go out there and upgrade straight away, especially if you’re still rocking Windows 10. If you do, you may want to check out how best to optimise it for gaming first, especially as VBS might be enabled on some PCs.

If you are looking to upgrade to Windows 11, but need a little help we have you covered. You can find out everything you need to know before you upgrade, plus where to download, and how to install Windows 11 at these helpful links.