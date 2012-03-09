Mass Effect 3 alternative trailer stars female Shepard

Remember the big flashy CGI trailer that Bioware released a few weeks ago? Remember how it starred the WRONG Shepard? Worry no more, the correct version has arrived. It's similar in almost every way, except the generic stubbly bloke who was in it has been replaced by the red-haired female Shepard that fans voted for.

This seems like a good time to point out that Mass Effect 3 is out on March 9 in the UK and Europe. Wait. That's TODAY. What on earth am I still doing here? Let me distract you with these shiny postcards of Mass Effect 3's prettiest planets while I make my escape. So long, friends. I'll see you in SPACE.