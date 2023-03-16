Making like a tree is expensive with this all-wood wireless keyboard from Japan

We all love a bit of wood, but would you pay $745 for keyboard made out of the stuff? We give you the Hacoa Full Ki-Board (opens in new tab) (via HotHardware (opens in new tab)), a low-profile mechanical keyboard that's made exclusively from hardwood.

At least, the entire chassis, all the keys and the optional palm rest are. The price? A piffling 99,000 yen, or about $745 in old money.

Initially offered in either walnut or cherry hardwoods, the keys are carved from a single block of wood, ensuring that the color and grain match and extend across the full layout. Nice.

Speaking of the keys, the caps are laser-etched for long-term durability. As for the mechanics, you get "blue axis" clicky switches with a key stroke of 3mm, an actuation force of 45g and an actuation point of 1.2mm.

Inside, there's a 1,000mAh battery with 240 hours run time and a charging time of two hours. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of roughly eight meters.

(Image credit: Hacoa)

There's a USB-C port for charging, but actual connectivity is exclusively through the wireless interface. For the record, it's a full QWERTY plus numberpad keyboard using a US English layout. Oh and the wood palm rest is an extra $85. Ouch.

There is one slight disappointment for those into oiling their wood. The board is covered painted in a urethane protective coat, so there's no need for regular maintenance. Pity.

Even at $745, the board seems to be something of a hit as it's currently listed as sold out (opens in new tab). But the Hacoa website says they do offer worldwide shipping. So, if you're interested you can sign up to be notified when it's back in stock.