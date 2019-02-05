Logitech goes after battle royale players with new gaming headset line

Logitech on Tuesday unveiled a new line of gaming headsets that are aimed at a variety players, including battle royale gamers, which appears to be code for 'budget buyers'. That's an interesting angle, given that Logitech's G Pro is what we consider to be the best gaming headset if you're just looking for a budget set of cans for esports.

There are four new headsets in all, each launched under the companies Logitech G brand. They range in price from $59.99 to $169.99.

"Whether you're into tricking out your battle station or tearing it up in your favorite battle royale game, we want you to get the superior audio and comfort you deserve," stated Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming. "We’re always exploring new ways to deliver amazing gaming experiences, and that’s just what we’re bringing to the table with these new headsets."

The sub-$100 models include the Logitech G432 7.1 ($79.99) and Logitech G332 Stereo ($59.99). Those are the ones that Logitech is pushing at the battle royal crowd. Beyond the marketing angle, the the G432 7.1 features 50mm drivers with DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound support, rotating leatherette ear cups, and a large 6mm flip-to-mute microphone. The cheaper G332 is similar overall, but lacks surround sound.

Logitech's two other headsets up the ante with premium features and price tags to match—the Logitech G935 7.1 Lightsync runs $169.99 and the Logitech G635 7.1 Lightsync costs $139.99.

Both models are the first to use Logitech's exclusive Pro-G 50mm audio drivers. Logitech says they're crafted from a hybrid mesh material and are capable of delivering "deep bass and a round sound profile for highly cinematic audio." They also both feature DTS Headphone:X 2.0 support. The G935 is wireless, which is why it costs more.

Our friends at TomsHardware tried out a couple of early samples and found the G935 to be "largely comfortable" while delivering "solid" bass for music and games. It's not a full impression or review, though, so that will have to wait until we can test these out ourselves.

In the meantime, if you want to jump the gun, all four are available to preorder now.