Little King's Story heading to PC next week

In Things I Don't Remember news, some guy named Tom Sykes did a news back in October about Little King's Story coming to PC—Little King's Story being the adorable RTS-RPG that became a cult classic after it released on the Wii a million years ago. Turns out it's coming to PC next week, and it looks to be in better shape than in those early work-in-progress screens from last year.

Here's a trailer:

Look, I'm going to share the entire premise of the game from the Steam page, because it's too cute.

"Once upon a time, in a small, unremarkable village, there was a timid little boy who didn't have any friends. One day, while playing alone in his bedroom, he was rudely interrupted by a family of dirty rats. Chasing them out of his room, the little boy suddenly found himself lost in a vast, mysterious forest, where he happened upon a magical crown that imbued him with the power to command. The little boy—with his newfound companions Liam, Verde, and Howser the Bull Knight at his side—has (rather surprisingly) become the leader of the small, down-on-its-luck kingdom of Alpoko.

"With his newfound powers of persuasion, the little boy began working to raise Alpoko from the depths of obscurity and poverty into the dizzying heights of absolute power and prosperity. With Howser offering effective advice and unrestrained ambition, and the citizens of Alpoko sharing his grandiose plans (whether they want to or not), the little boy marches ever onward to his ultimate goal of World Domination!"

This port is based on the Wii version of Little King's Story, not the Vita sequel that apparently isn't as good; it's an "enhanced HD port [with] all the original storybook-style art, content, and gameplay present and accounted for". So that's nice. And it's out August 5, so just less than a week to wait.