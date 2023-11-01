Jiminy Cricket! Lies of P isn't just getting DLC, it's getting a full sequel too

We learned in October, unofficially, that the popular Pinocchiosouls game Lies of P is getting DLC. Now it's official, and it's not only DLC: A full sequel is planned too.

Word of the sequel came via a "director's letter," actually a video, in which game director Ji Won Choi announced that Lies of P has now surpassed one million copies sold, always a nice benchmark of success. To celebrate, Choi confirmed that DLC is in fact on the way, and in a very indirect way, also revealed plans for an all-new game.

"Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel," he said. "The dev team is putting in significant effort, brainstorming and exploring different aspects of the projects." It's not much to go on, but it does confirm that Lies of P 2—Lies of Q, whatever—is happening. That's a pretty big deal, and there's a lot of excitement for it in the responses on Twitter.

Choi also shared a couple of pieces of concept art from the upcoming DLC:

(Image credit: Neowiz)

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Before any of that happens, Lies of P will also get a new patch that Choi said is expected to be out in November. The update will adjust weapon balancing, tone down early game difficulty, and add the ability to wear hats and glasses at the same time. Free cosmetics including Alidoro's costume are also coming in November, and a full soundtrack release is in the works.

(Alidoro, for the record, is an anthropomorphic dog NPC and merchant in Lies of P, named after a mastiff in the original Adventures of Pinocchio story, who saves Pinocchio from the Green Fisherman.)

A release date for the patch is "still being discussed." Choi said the full details of what's coming in the patch will be revealed in the patch notes, which also don't have a date.