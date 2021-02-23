It Takes Two gameplay footage confirms wasps-versus-squirrels battles are in

It Takes Two is the next cooperative adventure by Hazelight, the studio responsible for A Way Out. It has a fun premise: a father and mother on the brink of divorce are mysteriously transformed into dolls by their daughter, and this predicament is designed to convince them not to get a divorce. Kids, hey? There's also a sentient "cheesy lovebook" involved, who thinks he can fix their relationship.

What ensues is a series of action and platforming gauntlets that require these doll-parents to collaborate very closely. We've seen it in action before, but a new gameplay trailer issued today and embedded above has me pretty excited about its potential. According to director Josef Fares, the amount of variation is "insane"—every scenario or level offers a different setting and gameplay format. In one example the unhappy couple must help a gang of squirrels rid their home of wasps with a lethal combination of sap and match guns.

It Takes Two is expected to release on March 26, and using EA's Friend's Pass system you can buy one copy to play with a friend. Joseph Fares said last week that he'd pay $1000 to anyone who doesn't like the game, which seems unlikely to eventuate even if it does suck, but hey? Let's see what happens.