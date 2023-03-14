Reddit is down

By Andy Chalk
The site is reporting a "major outage," although the cause is not known.

No, it is not your imagination: Reddit (opens in new tab), the "front page of the internet," is down.

I noticed the problem while researching (ie., looking at memes) for a separate story about The Last of Us, which you'll hopefully be reading fairly shortly. In the midst of that, the site very suddenly stopped loading: I wasn't getting any errors, just a blank page.

After a few frustrated reloads, I popped over to redditstatus.com (opens in new tab), which indicates that a "major outage" is currently underway. It's specifically affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the site, with mobile apps showing a less severe "partial outage," which might mean you can get some, but not all, pages to load. Downdetector (opens in new tab) likewise indicates a major problem of some sort, with close to 60,000 users reporting a problem.

At 12:56 pm PT, Reddit said it had "identified an internal systems issue" and is now working on a fix. We'll keep an eye on things and update when it's back online, hopefully with some information about what went wrong.

