Indie and Mod DB narrows top 100 nominations for pick of the year

Choosing the best thing out of a pile of really good things is always a tough decision, but hey, we're used to it . You too can participate in the careful choicemaking by voting for your favorite mod and indie game of the year over at Mod DB and Indie DB , where the top 100 nominations were just plucked from a gargantuan pool of over 9,000 mods and 5,500 indies.

With friendly vote buttons large and in charge until December 21, each database's 100 selections are sorted by genre and game for easy perusal. Numerous strong contenders vie for your mouse-click's thumbs-up, including noteworthy entries DayZ , The Dark Mod , Chivalry: Medieval Warfare , and Natural Selection 2 .

Current favorites leading the pack are Half-Life 2's powerful mod lineup—among which Black Mesa and our own 2011 Mod of the Year No More Room in Hell count themselves among the ranks—and role-playing indie games. You'll find Legend of Grimrock , Dear Esther , Mount & Blade: Warband , and others in the latter category. But like everyone's slowly expanding backlog of shame, plenty of other potentials yearn for your attention. Head to both award pages for the full lists.