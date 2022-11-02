Important: Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you pet your cat

Audio player loading…

Twitter account Can You Pet The Dog? (opens in new tab) has become so powerful, it's now essentially a gaming purity test: if a game has a dog, you better be able to pet it, or else. It's inspired pat-providing updates , (opens in new tab) mods (opens in new tab), and a surge in new games making sure that you could put a virtual hand on a virtual snout to make a virtual pup happy. It's a grave injustice that there isn't an equally popular account dedicated to sharing the cat love. If there was, maybe we wouldn't have to be the ones asking: why doesn't Cyberpunk 2077 allow you to pet your cat?

It's taken a couple years, but a very important mod by a creator named deceptious on NexusMods (opens in new tab) now allows V, Cyberpunk 2077's playable character, to pet their cat Nibbles in the apartment. Now that's purrty neat. CD Projekt Red has released patch after patch for Cyberpunk 2077 since its notoriously poor launch back in 2020, but it's a sin that being able to pet Nibbles wasn't one of them—though I'll give them partial credit for letting me take photos of Nibbles with patch 1.6 (opens in new tab).

Thanks to deceptious, we can now give Nibbles a chin scratch after staging a little photoshoot. There is one condition for the mod:. Once you are in the apartment and say hello to Nibbles, leave the shower or wardrobe, and at this point the cat will have wandered into the laundry basket to lounge. This is where you can pet her and the animation should work.

It's not the free range, anytime anywhere petting I'd prefer, but hey, it's better than nothing right? I'm sure that's the way Nibbles would see it anyway.

If you're confused because you don't have a cat in Cyberpunk 2077: Nibbles is actually a stray V can find in the corridor of Megabuilding H10. If you leave some food in that corridor, Nibbles will appear after a while and eat from the bowl. Then V can take them into the apartment. Then all you need is this mod to give your feline friend the love they deserve.