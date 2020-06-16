Humble's Fight for Racial Justice Bundle includes nearly 50 games, plus comics and books

Itch.io's Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality wrapped up earlier today with nearly $8.2 million raised for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund. Now the folks at Humble Bundle have stepped up to do their part with the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, an all-for-charity package of games and DRM-free digital books.
While the Itch.io bundle was remarkable for its sheer size, with more than 1700 projects in all, the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle is curated (although still very big) and includes Steam keys. Here's the full list:
- Baba is You
- Hyper Light Drifter
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Spelunky
- Football Manager 2020
- Kerbal Space Program
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Observer
- NBA 2K20
- Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- This War of Mine Final Cut
- Endless Space Collection
- Armello
- Age of Wonders 3
- Overlord 2
- Surviving Mars
- Kingdom: Classic
- Eastside Hockey Manager
- Gonner Blueberry Edition
- Overgrowth
- Company of Heroes 2
- The Ball
- Super Time Force Ultra
- System Shock Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Broken Age
- Newt One
- All You Can Eat
- A New Beginning – Final Cut
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2
- StarCrossed
- Vertiginous Golf
- EarthNight
- Plunge
- Pestrquest
- Realpolitiks
- Elite Dangerous
- My Memory of Us
- MirrorMoon EP
- In Between
- Gunscape Standard Edition
- Neo Cab
- Regular Human Basketball
- Planet of the Eyes
- Crowntakers
- Framed Collection
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker DLC
Also books! I told you there would be books.
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network
- Shaft: A Complicated Man
- Black History in Its Own Words
- Prince of Cats
- Bitter Root vol. 1
- The Man Who Cried I am
- Twelve Years a Slave
- Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Resist! Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against
- Falling In Love With Hominids
- Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School
- Six Days in Cinncinati
- Decolonizing Wealth (also offered in audiobook format)
- The Book of Awesome Black Americans
- Unsung America
- Seven Sisters and Brothers
- The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America
- The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World
- Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved
- We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders
- The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy
- The Rust Programming Language
Unlike most Humble Bundles, this one isn't tiered, and features a minimum purchase price of $30, although you can go higher if you like. All funds raised will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project, through the Paypal Giving Fund.
"In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and tragically many more in the Black community, we’ve teamed up with developers, publishers, and creators to help support organizations fighting for racial equity," Humble said.
"This special one-week bundle features $1,200 worth of games, books, and comics for just $30. 100 percent of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations fighting for racial justice. For example, providing legal representation and assistance, protecting and expanding civil rights, and educating the public on racial injustice and slavery."
Humble's Fight for Racial Justice Bundle will be available for one week, until 11 am PT on June 23.