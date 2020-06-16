Humble's Fight for Racial Justice Bundle includes nearly 50 games, plus comics and books

Itch.io's Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality wrapped up earlier today with nearly $8.2 million raised for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund. Now the folks at Humble Bundle have stepped up to do their part with the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, an all-for-charity package of games and DRM-free digital books.

While the Itch.io bundle was remarkable for its sheer size, with more than 1700 projects in all, the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle is curated (although still very big) and includes Steam keys. Here's the full list:

Baba is You

Hyper Light Drifter

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Spelunky

Football Manager 2020

Kerbal Space Program

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Observer

NBA 2K20

Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing

FTL: Advanced Edition

BioShock Remastered

This War of Mine Final Cut

Endless Space Collection

Armello

Age of Wonders 3

Overlord 2

Surviving Mars

Kingdom: Classic

Eastside Hockey Manager

Gonner Blueberry Edition

Overgrowth

Company of Heroes 2

The Ball

Super Time Force Ultra

System Shock Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Broken Age

Newt One

All You Can Eat

A New Beginning – Final Cut

No Time to Explain Remastered

Knights of Pen and Paper 2

StarCrossed

Vertiginous Golf

EarthNight

Plunge

Pestrquest

Realpolitiks

Elite Dangerous

My Memory of Us

MirrorMoon EP

In Between

Gunscape Standard Edition

Neo Cab

Regular Human Basketball

Planet of the Eyes

Crowntakers

Framed Collection

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker DLC

Also books! I told you there would be books.

Attack on Titan Anthology

Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network

Shaft: A Complicated Man

Black History in Its Own Words

Prince of Cats

Bitter Root vol. 1

The Man Who Cried I am

Twelve Years a Slave

Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids

Starfinder Core Rulebook

Resist! Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against

Falling In Love With Hominids

Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School

Six Days in Cinncinati

Decolonizing Wealth (also offered in audiobook format)

The Book of Awesome Black Americans

Unsung America

Seven Sisters and Brothers

The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America

The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World

Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved

We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders

The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy

The Rust Programming Language

Unlike most Humble Bundles, this one isn't tiered, and features a minimum purchase price of $30, although you can go higher if you like. All funds raised will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project, through the Paypal Giving Fund.

"In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and tragically many more in the Black community, we’ve teamed up with developers, publishers, and creators to help support organizations fighting for racial equity," Humble said.

"This special one-week bundle features $1,200 worth of games, books, and comics for just $30. 100 percent of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations fighting for racial justice. For example, providing legal representation and assistance, protecting and expanding civil rights, and educating the public on racial injustice and slavery."

Humble's Fight for Racial Justice Bundle will be available for one week, until 11 am PT on June 23.