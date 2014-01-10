Hi-Rez announces $100K Smite Tournament Series

Some people who are much better at playing Smite than you are about to win a lot of money. As much as $48,000, to be exact.

The $100K Smite Tournament Series, Hi-Rez announced today, will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 28 to March 30, where the top eight Smite teams from North America and Europe will compete for a total of $100,000 in cash prizes. The winning team will split the top prize of $48,000. The team that comes in second will win $24,000, third $14,000, and fourth $6000. Teams five through eight will win $2000 each.

North American and European teams will qualify for the tournament separately in weekly matches between now and the end of February. Hi-Rez will then fly out the top four teams in each region for the double elimination LAN tournament in Atlanta. Check out the infographic below for more details.

Smite, in case you didn't know, is Hi-Rez's third-person MOBA, which is quite different from the traditional isometric perspective used in games like Dota 2 and League of Legends .

Unlike the developer's Tribes: Ascend , Smite is doing quite well for Hi-Rez. So well, in fact, that Hi-Rez decided to suspend further development on Tribes: Ascend (one of our favorite shooters) in order to focus its efforts entirely on Smite. If you win the top prize, I encourage you to use it to fund more Tribes: Ascend content. Thank you.