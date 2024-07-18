I've never been interested in League of Legends but its new Vampire Survivors mode might be the thing that kickstarts my esports career

I'll admit I've never been a fan of League of Legends. I gave it the old college try after a group of friends convinced me to play about six years ago, but that's as far as my experience goes. My partner on the other hand is an avid fan. Having spent over a decade playing, with his first ranked season being season two, he's been trying to get me back in the saddle to no avail—until now. But that's thanks to its new game mode and my partner convincing me it's pretty much Vampire Survivors.

Swarm, the game mode in question, has you facing a constant onslaught of enemies with auto-firing weapons and seeing how long you can survive. As you take down enemies, you'll earn power-ups which you'll need for when a boss rears its head to shake things up. If you've played any amount of Vampire Survivors, you'll instantly note the similarities between the two. It's the exact same formula with a League of Legends reskin. From an outsider's perspective, Swarm also looks like a breath of fresh air compared to the hellscape of ranked matches.

It also seems an unintimidating way to get to know certain League champions without delving into Summoner's Rift myself. I feel like it's been too long for me to get into playing League 'properly' since there are so many characters to know, and so many abilities to learn. With games so fast-paced, it feels like a constant game of cat and mouse, except the looming feeling of never being able to catch up is enough to turn me away before I've even started.

However, I've spent hours on Vampire Survivors, which my partner is well aware of, so making that comparison is a smart way to get me interested. Already it feels like something I know, so I don't have to worry about a whole new set of objectives or rules. Even though I feel a bit clueless about the champions (called Fighters in this mode) and their attacks, I feel less intimidated than if I'd been thrown into a ranked match and told to fend for myself. Plus the ability to play with friends and not feel the wrath of an opposing team of players means I don't feel the pressure to be an instant expert at the game as well.

Of course, I think a lot of avid players would argue that it's not necessarily an 'authentic' League of Legends experience. It's completely different from the central game and you're limited in which champions you get to play as. But, for someone who's always been a little iffy about investing time (and inevitably money) into League, Swarm is an attractive alternative. I know League of Legends has multiple different game modes, but this one is the first to pique my interest enough to have me download the Riot launcher, and even put some time aside this evening to give it a go.

I don't doubt that a lot of players tempted by League of Legends but unsure where to start will appreciate having a gateway. I certainly do, mostly because it will stop the frequent question of when I'll be hopping on League. It'll be another few years before I find myself queueing for ranked matches, but Swarm is a step in the right direction. You never know, I could unearth a deep love for it, and maybe this will mark the start of my long-running League of Legends career. Catch me in the League Championship Series in five years' time. It all starts here.