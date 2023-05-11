Here's who's coming to Summer Game Fest: CD Projekt, Larian, Steam, and dozens more

There was a time when E3 was the big videogame event of the summer, but that time is long past. These days the Summer Game Fest (opens in new tab) is the can't-miss show of June, and today organizer Geoff Keighley revealed exactly when this year's festivities will begin, and which companies will be taking part.

The 2023 Summer Game Fest will begin at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on June 8, and for the first time will take place with a live audience at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

And. Here. We. Go!More than 40 partners set to take part in #SummerGameFest activities.Sign up for event alerts at https://t.co/59xiIzexLf Join us for our live showcase event at @youtubetheater on June 8. 🎟️ Public tickets now on sale: https://t.co/TdUs3NIoKb pic.twitter.com/DhbEF4tr81May 11, 2023 See more

If you're able and eager to attend the live event, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster (opens in new tab)—and if not, the whole thing will also be streamed globally on pretty much every major streaming platform, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Steam.

"Summer Game Fest started as a way to bring together videogame companies with fans online while the world was at home during the pandemic," Keighley said. "Now that it’s possible, we are excited to gather together in-person with fans at the stunning, state-of-the art YouTube Theater this June."

More than 40 "publishers and partners" are joining the party this year, including:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney Interactive

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox

Grinding Gear Games

HoyoVerse

Kabam

Larian

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

Immediately after the Summer Game Fest show, indie games will take the spotlight in the Day of the Devs: SGF Edition (opens in new tab) livestream, which will feature games from AdHoc Studio, Die Gute Fabrik, Evil Licorice, Geometric Interactive, Heart Machine, iam8bit Presents, Impossible, Land & Sea, Lululu Entertainment, Moonloop Games, Phantom Coast, Sad Owl Studios, Shape Shop, Studio Sai and Wishes Unlimited.

Summer Game Fest isn't the only big online event happening in June. Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase (opens in new tab), the hotly anticipated Starfield Direct (opens in new tab), and my favorite of the bunch, our own PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), are all set to take place less than one week later, on June 11.