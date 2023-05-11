Here's who's coming to Summer Game Fest: CD Projekt, Larian, Steam, and dozens more

By Andy Chalk
published

The 2023 Summer Game Fest will feature a live audience for the first time—tickets are on sale now.

Geoff Keighley at The Game Awards 2019
(Image credit: JC Olivera (Getty Images))

There was a time when E3 was the big videogame event of the summer, but that time is long past. These days the Summer Game Fest (opens in new tab) is the can't-miss show of June, and today organizer Geoff Keighley revealed exactly when this year's festivities will begin, and which companies will be taking part.

The 2023 Summer Game Fest will begin at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on June 8, and for the first time will take place with a live audience at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. 

See more

If you're able and eager to attend the live event, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster (opens in new tab)—and if not, the whole thing will also be streamed globally on pretty much every major streaming platform, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Steam.

"Summer Game Fest started as a way to bring together videogame companies with fans online while the world was at home during the pandemic," Keighley said. "Now that it’s possible, we are excited to gather together in-person with fans at the stunning, state-of-the art YouTube Theater this June."

More than 40 "publishers and partners" are joining the party this year, including:

  • Activision
  • Amazon Games
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Behaviour
  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt Red
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • Disney Interactive
  • Electronic Arts
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Gearbox
  • Grinding Gear Games
  • HoyoVerse
  • Kabam
  • Larian
  • Level Infinite
  • Magic the Gathering
  • Neowiz
  • Netflix
  • Nexon
  • Niantic
  • North Beach Games
  • Paradox
  • Pearl Abyss
  • Phoenix Labs
  • Plaion
  • PlayStation
  • Pocket Pair
  • Razer
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • Second Dinner
  • Sega
  • Smilegate
  • Square Enix
  • Steam
  • Techland
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Ubisoft
  • Warner Bros. Games
  • Xbox

Immediately after the Summer Game Fest show, indie games will take the spotlight in the Day of the Devs: SGF Edition (opens in new tab) livestream, which will feature games from AdHoc Studio, Die Gute Fabrik, Evil Licorice, Geometric Interactive, Heart Machine, iam8bit Presents, Impossible, Land & Sea, Lululu Entertainment, Moonloop Games, Phantom Coast, Sad Owl Studios, Shape Shop, Studio Sai and Wishes Unlimited.

Summer Game Fest isn't the only big online event happening in June. Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase (opens in new tab), the hotly anticipated Starfield Direct (opens in new tab), and my favorite of the bunch, our own PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), are all set to take place less than one week later, on June 11.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments