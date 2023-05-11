Here's who's coming to Summer Game Fest: CD Projekt, Larian, Steam, and dozens more

There was a time when E3 was the big videogame event of the summer, but that time is long past. These days the Summer Game Fest (opens in new tab) is the can't-miss show of June, and today organizer Geoff Keighley revealed exactly when this year's festivities will begin, and which companies will be taking part.
The 2023 Summer Game Fest will begin at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on June 8, and for the first time will take place with a live audience at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
And. Here. We. Go!More than 40 partners set to take part in #SummerGameFest activities.Sign up for event alerts at https://t.co/59xiIzexLf Join us for our live showcase event at @youtubetheater on June 8. 🎟️ Public tickets now on sale: https://t.co/TdUs3NIoKb pic.twitter.com/DhbEF4tr81May 11, 2023
If you're able and eager to attend the live event, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster (opens in new tab)—and if not, the whole thing will also be streamed globally on pretty much every major streaming platform, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Steam.
"Summer Game Fest started as a way to bring together videogame companies with fans online while the world was at home during the pandemic," Keighley said. "Now that it’s possible, we are excited to gather together in-person with fans at the stunning, state-of-the art YouTube Theater this June."
More than 40 "publishers and partners" are joining the party this year, including:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- Disney Interactive
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox
- Grinding Gear Games
- HoyoVerse
- Kabam
- Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
Immediately after the Summer Game Fest show, indie games will take the spotlight in the Day of the Devs: SGF Edition (opens in new tab) livestream, which will feature games from AdHoc Studio, Die Gute Fabrik, Evil Licorice, Geometric Interactive, Heart Machine, iam8bit Presents, Impossible, Land & Sea, Lululu Entertainment, Moonloop Games, Phantom Coast, Sad Owl Studios, Shape Shop, Studio Sai and Wishes Unlimited.
Summer Game Fest isn't the only big online event happening in June. Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase (opens in new tab), the hotly anticipated Starfield Direct (opens in new tab), and my favorite of the bunch, our own PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), are all set to take place less than one week later, on June 11.