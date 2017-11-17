Here are your 2017 Golden Joystick Award winners

The 2017 Golden Joystick Awards are all wrapped up, and that means it's time to kick back and peruse the full list of winners. The big winner this time around is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which claimed four titles, including the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award, (I guess "Game of the Year" just doesn't cut it these days). But PC games got some love too, with nods going to World of Tanks, Friday the 13th, Overwatch, and—big surprise here—PUBG.
This year's Lifetime Achievement Award went to legendary game maker Sid Meier, whose work includes Hellcat Ace, F-15 Strike Eagle, Silent Service, Decision in the Desert, and some other stuff you probably haven't heard of. "I would not be here without the fans," Meier said. "Whether you played Pirates!, Railroad Tycoon, or Civilization, all of our fans around the globe have allowed me to have the best job in the world and I want to thank them all."
The full list of winners is below.
- Best Storytelling - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Best Visual Design - Cuphead
- Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun - Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn)
- Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game
- Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD
- Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Esports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel - Agilities
- Esports Team of the Year - Lunatic-Hai
- Esports Game of the Year sponsored by Omen by HP - Overwatch
- Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier
- Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead
- PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Critics' Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly Burch
- Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy
- Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part 2
- Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
- Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE
- Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier
- Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
If you missed the event live, you can watch it all via VOD on Twitch. Skip ahead to around 18:30 to get to the show.