Hearthstone's Curse of Naxxramas expansion out now

It's here! Blizzard this morning started pushing out the Curse of Naxxramas expansion to all Hearthstone players. Opening the Battle.net launcher should start the update process. Are you even still reading this? Or are you already playing?

If you're waiting for the update to finish, it's worth noting that the first "wing" of Naxxramas, the Arachnid Quarter, is free for all players through some point in September. The update includes three AI bosses, who grant you new cards when you defeat them. The rest of of the Naxxramas wings are available individually for $7 each, or 700 in-game gold. Or you can buy the whole package for $25. The pricing structure is strange, so do your research before you purchase.

We're tearing through the first wing of Naxxramas as we speak, so we'll have more impressions for you soon. In the meantime, you can preview the expansion's new cards .