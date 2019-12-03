Hearthstone's Winter Veil festivities begin next week with a new Tavern Brawl and card bundle

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The magical month of December, when the snow is still new enough to feel romantic and not like the thing that's eventually going to drive you to commit a freakin' murder, is once again upon us. And that means the seasonal celebration of Winter Veil will soon be returning to Hearthstone, this year with a new(ish) card and a 30-pack card bundle featuring the new Druid hero Dame Hazelbark.

In this year's event, players will "decorate the magical spires of Dalaran," which I take as an oblique reference to a new Tavern Brawl, in order to earn the Winter Veil Treat Card Back. This card back was actually given out during last year's event, according to Hearthstone Top Decks, so if you already have it the best guess is that you'll end up with a card pack instead. Free stuff either way.

For players who want to get straight to the cards, the Winter Veil Wonder Bundle goes for $25 and will deliver six card packs each from The Witchwood, The Boomsday Project, Rastakhan's Rumble, Rise of Shadows, and Saviors of Uldum, plus the Dame Hazelbark hero and card back. The Tyrande portrait that was promised to all players earlier this year is not part of the Winter Veil loot but Blizzard said it's coming soon, and that full details on that will be revealed Thursday.

Winter Veil 2019 begins at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on December 11 and runs until December 31, while the new card bundle will go up for sale on December 19 and be available until January 7, 2020.