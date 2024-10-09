If you're constantly fidgeting like me, consider these deals on fidget toys for adults during October Prime Day

I bite my nails. I hate that I do it, it's a pretty gross habit, and I've tried all sorts of tricks to kick it. The best solution I've found is to give my hands something better to do when stress or boredom kicks in. So for the last seven years, I've kept a fidget toy on my desk (or in my pocket) at all times.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

I've tried at least a dozen different toy designs in that time—some super satisfying, others total junk—and think I've figured out a winning combo for "adult" fidget toys. It's gotta be small enough to use with one hand, have a variety of "actions" so it doesn't get boring too fast, and if it has buttons with loads of feedback, that's a huge bonus. There are loads of adult fidget toys on sale during October Prime Day that often go for less than $20. Some are even under $10. Some I've owned before and others look so great that I'm hovering over "add to cart" myself.

Adult fidget toy deals during October Prime Day

Impossible Cone | 2 piece| Noise: Low | $18.99 $9.58 at Amazon (50% off)

A common fidget toy design that you can find all over the place, but this is a decent price for two versions of the same toy. I have a 3D-printed cone version that I play with constantly, but I really like the cylindrical version that can stand upright no matter which way you loop the pieces together.

Metal Fidget Slider | Small | Noise: High | $21.57 $15.98 at Amazon (26% off)

Inject this one into my (fidgeting) veins. I'm just learning about this new-ish breed of metal sliding toys. If you watch the video on the store page you'll see how it works: it can slide perpendicularly up/down and left/right, clicking ever so nicely along its path. Only knock is that noise: expect to irritate other folks in the room.

Keyboard Clicker with LED Light | Keychain | Noise: Unknown | $14.99 $7.99 at Amazon (47% off)

The most PC gaming fidget toy by far. You'll find lots of keyboard clicker toys like this online, but this is the first one I've come across that lights up. The listing doesn't say how clicky the keys are (are we talking Red or Blue switches here, folks?), but expect this one to be on the noisy side.

WTYCD Fidget Pad | One-handed | Noise: Medium | $9.99 $4.79 at Amazon (52% off)

I bought this exact model of fidget pad years ago and would still be using it if I didn't leave it at a party. It's got everything I want in a fidget toy: an analog stick to jerk around, buttons with lots of travel and loud clicks, and it's small enough to stash in a palm while walking or talking.

Fidget Clicker | Small | Noise: High | $19.57 $13.97 at Amazon (29% off)

A handheld rectangle full of light switches that I can flip over and over again all day? Is this real life? This one (made by the same company as the other metal toy above) is going in the cart immediately. Just don't tell my partner, who will probably kick me out of whatever room this thing is clacking in.

Infinity Cube | Large | Noise: Medium | $5.02 $4.02 at Amazon (20% off)

This is barely a discount on an already cheap-as-heck fidget toy, but I'm highlighting it because I'm looking at the one I own right now and really want to fidget with it. This is a cube that folds in and out like one of those paper puzzles people make in school. It's a linear action, so you can get really good at shifting it quickly and almost look like one of those speedy Rubik's Cube solvers. All that plastic clacks around, though.