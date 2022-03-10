Gigabyte's excellent 144Hz 1440p gaming monitor is on sale globally this time

If you're looking for a Freesync beast, one of our favourites, the Gigabyte G27Q 27”gaming monitor is back on sale at Newegg for it's very nice Black Friday price of $260 USD, £267 GBP, and $439 AUD -- though shipping to Australia makes it a bit unfeasible, so it's worth checking your local region too.



That's down from $330 USD according to its international storefront MSRP. That US discount is with a $20 rebate thrown in on top, but even paying $280 USD for one of the best monitors you can get in its price range is a pretty good deal.

In our review, the top complaint against this monitor was simply for its bland design, so as long as you're ok with a monitor that isn't super flashy, there's not much to fault on these screens.

The Gigabyte G27Q 27” is a 2460 x 1440 screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR400. It supports AMD FreeSync premium, and even took out our favourite gaming monitor for FreeSync in its price range. The picture quality and gaming performance are both known to be excellent, and it's almost difficult not to buy one when they go on sale.

But that doesn't mean there's a need to rush. These monitors do go for this price every now and then, specifically on Newegg. We saw it for Black Friday and once even before that in July. There's every chance it will happen again, or as newer units come out the price drop may become a more permanent fixture. Either way, it's a great price for an excellent monitor right now. So if you're in the market it's well worth a look.

Gigabyte G27Q | 2560x1440 | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium | $329.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $70)

This is our top choice among FreeSync monitors, and you can get it at a sweet price right now. This one is on sale on quite a few of the international store variants so it's worth checking out. For those in the US there's a $20 rebate that can be claimed for the full discount.

For those not looking for deals, and are rather hanging out for new monitor tech the future is looking bright. Corsair is coming out with its first gaming monitor and Samsung showed off the world's first 4k 240Hz gaming monitor just before CES. Plus, new bendable OLEDs are being developed that can be 3D printed may make the manufacturing process much cheaper and easier.