Popular

Get ready for tactical shenanigans with Frozen Synapse 2's launch trailer

By

It's out today.

Simultaneous turn-based tactics romp Frozen Synapse 2 is out today, after a couple of delays, as you can see from the neon-drenched launch trailer above. 

If an open-world, procedural tactics game set in a cyberpunk-adjacent city sounds like your cup of tea, keep an eye out for our review, popping into existence later today. And while you wait, why not take a gander at a gameplay demo from earlier in the year. 

The first Frozen Synapse and the sporty Frozen Cortex are both cracking tactical playgrounds, so I’ve definitely got my hopes up for their considerably more ambitious successor. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments