Two Point Museum will open its exhibits next March

Two Point Studios has announced the release date of Two Point Museum, the next game in its Two Point series, as March 4, 2025. It's now available for prepurchase as well, with a price of $30 for the standard edition and $40 for a deluxe explorer edition.

Following on the vein mined by Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, Two Point Museum will be a management game that puts you in charge of building specialized museums at locations around the fictional and very silly world of Two Point County. You'll send out expeditions to find new two-point treasures that you'll display in a museum you design, lay out, and run with guest tours, pricing, and staff assignments. You'll also have to look out for thieves, and some of the museum exhibits are pretty dangerous to the guests—like carnivorous plants.

The explorer edition will include five days of advance access to the game, an exclusive map location, an exclusive pop-up challenge museum, a bonus rare exhibit when you start the game, extra exploration-themed cosmetics, and a bonus 5000 Kudosh, the in-game currency used to unlock customization options.

The extra popo-up musuem location is apparently an exploration of the "temple of the Great Gnome King himself" that you'll explore for the "legendary gnome idol" at the bidding of a washed-up film star which all sounds about par for the course in the world of Two Point. There will be snakes.

You can find Two Point Museum on Steam, where you can also see the full release announcement.

Publisher Sega has also ensured, in true blue Sega fashion, a sonic-themed bonus for those who pre-order either edition. The Sonic Preorder pack will be available only during pre-purchase but will have Sonic & Shadow decorative statues; plushie displays; Sonic, Shadow, and Tails themed staff outfits and gift shop onesies; and Sonic-level-themed floor patterns and wallpaper.

