Trash Goblin is a game about being a little goblin that sells trash

Trash Goblin - Official Early Access Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hello goblin enthusiasts, would you like a game about being a cute little goblin that sells trash? Well, guess what, that's a game you can now play, as Trash Goblin released into early access on Steam this week. In it you're a little goblin that runs a business cleaning up dirt-crusted junk for resale to the quirky weirdos who live in your fantasy town.

"Trash Goblin is a wholesome & cosy shopkeeping game where you uncover and clean trinkets for sale! Customise them by upcycling and more to meet the eccentric requests of your endless colourful customers. Spend your savings to upgrade your shop, buy new and better tools, and customise your space!," says developer Spilt Milk.

Trash Goblin has a demo that's available right now on Steam if you're interested.

A lot of Trash goblin is about cleaning, tweaking, and combining the curios you find into new saleable items. Different kinds of cruft require different tools and approaches to remove from the trash. The initial early access release has 50-some trinkets to tool around with and eight tools to collect that initiate three different minigames—though there's more planned for the future.

The current roadmap lists such enigmatic marks in the near future as Full of Beans, a ghost called Spirit of Customer Service, and Brick by Brick. There's other obvious stuff but I like the silly ones.

Trash Goblin is explicitly designed as a pretty chill game: "There's a gentle limit to how much you can do in a given day but customers will return, you can potter as much as you like, and there are no fail states," says Spilt Milk.

You can find Trash Goblin on its website and on Steam for $15, though it's 10% off until November 18.