Helldivers 2 hotfix takes swings at a whole hive of crash culprits, so you should be able to deploy more reliably now

It looks like the patriotic community managers of the Super Earth Ministry of Truth were bang on the money—a hotfix for Helldivers 2 crashes has been rolled out, effective immediately, ahead of the new explosive Warbond later this week.

In case you haven't gotten your boots on the ground recently—Helldivers 2 has been plagued with crashes for a hot second, which would mainly occur at extraction. This didn't feel great, since most missions tend to take a while—upwards of 30 minutes if you're scrounging up all the samples like a scientific, heavily-armoured Scrooge McDuck (the Ministry of Truth does not recommend putting all of your samples into a pool and diving into them).

Those crashes should be mostly fixed via Patch 01.000.202—which quite flatly states "This update includes: Stability fixes."

You should crash less under the following circumstances: Deploying to missions, extracting from missions, deploying with too many support weapons, firing lasers, dying while using a jetpack, fighting too many enemies, completing objectives, just straight-up playing the game and—worst of all—throwing snowballs. Never forget the snowball fights the bugs took from us.

There's been some brush-up to the UI screen for the stats nerds—I mean, R&D specialists—among you. As the notes read: "We have updated the stats UI for weapons to take into account any explosive damage done by them. This is to give weapons that do damage with explosive projectiles a more fair representation in the UI. Most notably affected is the PLAS-1 Scorcher."

Lastly, a couple of other glitches have been jettisoned. The social menu shouldn't cause problems anymore, and "picking up Medals and Super Credits will no longer lock the player in place". Presumably, the mere sight of medals and the galaxy's best, most liberating currency simply flooded your Helldiver with emotion and froze them solid. Happens to the best of us—I'm saluting a Super Earth flag as I write this, and I can already feel my hand locking up.

Arrowhead has also made note of several known issues that are a work-in-progress—you can read a full list of them below:

PC Gamer Newsletter Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Known Issues

(Image credit: Arrowhead Studios)

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play: