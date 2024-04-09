Helldivers 2 hotfix takes swings at a whole hive of crash culprits, so you should be able to deploy more reliably now
Crash course-correct.
It looks like the patriotic community managers of the Super Earth Ministry of Truth were bang on the money—a hotfix for Helldivers 2 crashes has been rolled out, effective immediately, ahead of the new explosive Warbond later this week.
In case you haven't gotten your boots on the ground recently—Helldivers 2 has been plagued with crashes for a hot second, which would mainly occur at extraction. This didn't feel great, since most missions tend to take a while—upwards of 30 minutes if you're scrounging up all the samples like a scientific, heavily-armoured Scrooge McDuck (the Ministry of Truth does not recommend putting all of your samples into a pool and diving into them).
Those crashes should be mostly fixed via Patch 01.000.202—which quite flatly states "This update includes: Stability fixes."
You should crash less under the following circumstances: Deploying to missions, extracting from missions, deploying with too many support weapons, firing lasers, dying while using a jetpack, fighting too many enemies, completing objectives, just straight-up playing the game and—worst of all—throwing snowballs. Never forget the snowball fights the bugs took from us.
There's been some brush-up to the UI screen for the stats nerds—I mean, R&D specialists—among you. As the notes read: "We have updated the stats UI for weapons to take into account any explosive damage done by them. This is to give weapons that do damage with explosive projectiles a more fair representation in the UI. Most notably affected is the PLAS-1 Scorcher."
Lastly, a couple of other glitches have been jettisoned. The social menu shouldn't cause problems anymore, and "picking up Medals and Super Credits will no longer lock the player in place". Presumably, the mere sight of medals and the galaxy's best, most liberating currency simply flooded your Helldiver with emotion and froze them solid. Happens to the best of us—I'm saluting a Super Earth flag as I write this, and I can already feel my hand locking up.
Arrowhead has also made note of several known issues that are a work-in-progress—you can read a full list of them below:
Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.
Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
- Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.
- Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Certain weapons like the Sickle cannot shoot through foliage.
- Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
- Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
