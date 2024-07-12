The TMNT roguelike that basically looks like a co-op Hades and was previously announced for Switch is coming to Steam as well

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate â€“ Announcement Trailer â€“ Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

A couple of months ago we saw a sweet trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate that ended with a declaration it was a "timed console exclusive" (sad face emoji). Now, with the sudden appearance of its Steam page, we know it's coming to PC in the last quarter of 2024. So that's nice.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has the Turtles on a mission to rescue their master Splinter from Shredder and the Foot Clan, who have spirited him away to another dimension. To get him back they have to jump through portals to explore procedurally generated remixes of New York in a roguelike fashion, with power-ups that expire at the end of each run. Back at the sewer hub between runs you can buy artifacts that give the Turtles permanent boosts.

Each character plays differently, with Donatello noted as having longer-range melee attacks while Raphael has a higher chance to crit. You can play just one Turtle in solo mode, or have up to four in online or local drop-in/drop-out co-op mode, as the couch co-op trailer revealed.

The system requirements seem appealingly low, with the Steam page simply noting you'll need a dual core 2.4 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM, and 10 GB of storage space. Low specs aren't surprising, since Splintered Fate actually started out as an Apple Arcade exclusive before the Switch version was announced—though I can't imagine playing it on a phone. Still, if you're wondering whether it'll run on a Steam Deck I expect the answer to be positive.