The original Doom-inspired roguelike will return this year as Jupiter Hell Classic

Looks like space marines versus demons roguelike Jupiter Hell will see its original form available on Steam, with pixelated Jupiter Hell Classic set to release before the end of this year. The release will bring the 20-some year development legacy of the Doom-inspired roguelike to a commercial release with new graphics and mechanics, as well as a setting update to match the world of the more modern Jupiter Hell.

The update will include Steam Workshop support for mods on its top-down, fully grid-based action. Once released, Jupiter Hell Classic will be available in addition to the original version of DRL.

"Classic DRL remains free on the ChaosForge website and will continue to receive updates alongside the new Jupiter Hell Classic version. Jupiter Hell Classic will be your official way to own and play DRL on Steam," said developer ChaosForge.

Jupiter Hell began development long ago as a fan project called DoomRL, or Doom Roguelike, that does just what you think: Changes classic Doom into a classic Roguelike. It later changed its name to DRL to avoid some unfortunate legal action by Doom owners Zenimax, which is part of what prompted the development of the full-3D Jupiter Hell remake proper. Now, Jupiter Hell Classic will demake the remake into this classic version.

Or, as the developers summarize that complex history: "Jupiter Hell Classic is the demake of a remake of a roguelike unmake of a famous 1995 FPS shooter."



You can find Jupiter Hell Classic on Steam, where it has a release date of "Q4 2024."