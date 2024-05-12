In this clever roguelike you build and rewire your powers using spare parts

Rogue Voltage dropped on Steam this week, a roguelike deckbuilder of sorts where you wire up and configure weird devices to blow up your enemies in turn-based combat. The core of Rogue Voltage is making crazy machines that do weird stuff. How you do that is the cool part.

Like a modular synthesizer of sorts, your deck is a rack of components connected to each other by your wiring, and those components are the cards. Putting together all those inputs and outputs in different ways, wiring them in different orders, gives different resources. Those resources can be used, or with the right deck routed into capacitors and batteries to charge a bigger move next turn.

We first got a look at it back in late 2022, but now it's properly out in Early Access for you to tool around with.

The other interesting bit of Rogue Voltage is the the timing system. Your turns can be tactically moved back and forth on a timeline of allied and enemy actions, letting you ensure you're ready for their moves or for environmental effects. You can even exploit those environmental bits: Be ready for a weird gravity storm event and you can toss an enemy right into it.

You can find Rogue Voltage on Steam for $15, 10% off until May 17.