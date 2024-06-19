Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, June 19

The answer for today's Wordle is only a click away now you're here, ready to dish out an easy win or turn what looked like certain defeat into an effortless victory. Need something a little less intense? Take a look at our clue for the June 19 (1096) puzzle instead, designed to give your game a bit of help while still leaving the fun bits to you.

One green, two greens, three greens, win. It's not often I get to see fresh correct letters lined up as neatly as that, so it felt a little like I was literally chipping away at today's answer as I travelled down the board. That was a satisfying game, I hope you enjoy it too.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, June 19

Brief. To the point. Text or speech that conveys the bare minimum. Sometimes today's clipped answer seems—or can be—rude. There's only a single vowel today.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

You've got this. The answer to the June 19 (1096) Wordle is TERSE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 18: COVER

COVER June 17: PRIOR

PRIOR June 16: GRIND

GRIND June 15: PROUD

PROUD June 14: VAULT

VAULT June 13: ANGST

ANGST June 12: DETER

DETER June 11: SWUNG

SWUNG June 10: MANGA

MANGA June 9: KAPPA

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.