Cool statues at Comic-Con might've leaked upcoming Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remasters

Remasters might be on the way for the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver games, the action-adventure series of vampire revenge known to many as "those games with the cool wraith guy on the cover that people online always told you were incredible." The potential leak emerged at San Diego Comic-Con last week in a way that, frankly, I wish more leaks appeared: by way of sick collectibles.

First spotted on Resetera, a pair of statues depicting Soul Reaver protagonist Raziel in battle with his nemesis Kain were shown off at the Dark Horse booth. Next to each statue were small placards bearing branding and logos for "Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered," indicating the existence of upcoming remasters for the cult classic Crystal Dynamics series.

Legacy of Kain: "Soul Reaver I & II Remastered" branding seen at SDCC https://t.co/IjCLDVEEpN pic.twitter.com/WCS94tUl1uJuly 25, 2024

According to GameSpot, the placards were removed from the booth display once news of the possible remasters started spreading online. Randy Lahrman, Dark Horse vice president of product development and sales, said the statues would be available in August but wouldn't comment on the games themselves.

Following vampire-turned-vengeful-wraith Raziel on his quest to off his former master Kain, the Soul Reaver games remain beloved after their more than 20 years in stasis. Amy Hennig, writer and creative director on Soul Reaver 1 and 2, would go on to lead the creative direction for the Uncharted games at Naughty Dog.

The Soul Reaver 1 & 2 remasters remain unconfirmed by Crystal Dynamics, but despite more than two decades of series purgatory, they aren't entirely unexpected. In its final earnings report for the 2021-2022 financial year, shortly after acquiring the studio, Embracer said it saw "great potential" in "remakes, remasters, spinoffs, as well as transmedia projects" for its IP catalog. Later in 2022, Crystal Dynamics released a survey to gauge interest in Legacy of Kain remasters (via Video Games Chronicle), which received more than 100,000 responses.