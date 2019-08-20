Fortnite update v10.10: The latest patch notes

Fortnite updates almost every week, and it's a pretty good game, from what we hear. That said, Fortnite patch notes release more often than Windows updates, so it's tough to keep up with what's new on the battle royale battlefield.

Below you'll find the latest Fortnite patch notes detailing what's new, what's leaving, and what weapons and items are getting nerfed or buffed, and a ton more. Plus, patch notes for Fortnite Creative Mode.

Fortnite Season 10 (or X, whatever) is finally here, and there's a lot to dig into what with all the new toys, locations, and minutia.

The gist

Retail Row done got rift-zoned back into existence, but brought along Kevin's purple cube zombies with it. Like Tilted Town, what happens in the rift zone, stays in the rift zone.

Mechs are still around, though it's easier to tell where they're aiming that missile barrage thanks to the addition of a big laser pointer. They don't strictly spawn with storm circles now either and will reappear on the map after a time if no one hitches a ride.

Otherwise we have a new LTM all about picking up coins in a deadly obstacle course, some bug fixes, and—here's something strange—chests and ammo containers spill their guts when destroyed now. It's part of a bug though, so don't expect the change to stick around. Unless it does.

This content update doesn't actually require a download. Epic is just dropping off some new tools to shake things up in-game. For the actual v10.10 patch notes, scroll further down. Here's what's new in the content update.

Junk Rift

Heads up! You can now deal with opponents by dropping heavy things on them. With the power of the Rift, summon anchors, cars, and more to fall from the sky.

Glitched Consumables

They say you are what you consume, but these consumables don’t even know what they are. A Rift Beacon has exploded, creating forageable items that keep turning into other forageable items — they’re glitched!

Weapons and items

Junk Rift

A throwable item that breaks on contact and spawns a large object in the sky that plummets to the ground.

The plummeting object:

Damages players and destroys everything in its path.

Creates a small shockwave upon landing that damages players and destroys everything in its radius.

Damage:

Direct hit: 200

Direct hits slightly knock players back.

Shockwave hit: 100

Both hits immediately destroy vehicles and destructible objects on impact.

Drops in stacks of 2.

Max stack size: 4

Epic Rarity.

Available from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Llamas.

Glitched Consumables

Glitched Consumables are at the explosion site. These randomly switch between different forageable items from the past.

Apples

Grant 5 Health.

Mushrooms

Grant 5 Shield.

Coconuts

Grant 5 Effective Health (sum of a player’s Health + Shield).

Peppers

Increases player movement speed for a short duration.

Hop Rocks

Decreases player gravity for a short duration.

Shadow Stone

Turns players into a ghost for a short time, temporarily increasing their movement speed slightly and letting them dash through structures.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Due to an issue, we've temporarily disabled the following item: Shadow Stone.

Gameplay

The map has changed! The Rift Beacon at the Rec Center malfunctioned, causing an explosion that left a giant crater and created the Glitched Consumables.

Glitched Consumables can only be found at the crater.

Art and animation

The Green Toy Wrap has been updated.

Because of this, owners of the Toy Soldiers Wraps bundle have been given the option to refund the bundle without the use of a Refund Token.

NOTE: Players have 30 days from their next login to redeem this refund.

What's new?

Retail Row

A Rift Zone has turned Mega Mall back into Retail Row, and prices have dropped significantly. These discounts come at the cost of increased danger — bargain-crazed Fiends are spawning in the Rift Zone, and they want the shopping center all to themselves.

World Run LTM

Dip, dodge, and duck through treacherous traps, lava pits, and more to become the world's fastest lane runner. 16 players race to complete the course. The first team to collect 30 coins wins!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Limited Time Modes

World Run LTM

Team Type: Squads | Respawning: On

16 Players.

4 Teams.

The team to collect 30 coins fastest wins.

In the event that two teams collect the same amount of coins, the team that was faster will win.

Weapons and items

Unvaulted only in the Sword Fight Squads and Duos LTMs:

Infinity Blade

Reduced the environmental damage from 10000 to 600.

Increased the number of resource stacks contained in Chests in Tilted Town from 1 to 3.

B.R.U.T.E. updates:

Added a targeting laser that appears as players load and fire missiles.

In addition to the B.R.U.T.E.’s gunner, this laser is visible to opponents and teammates.

This is to help give clarity to all players on where a gunner is aiming their rockets before they’re fired.

Improved visual and audio feedback during the self-destruct sequence.

B.R.U.T.E.s can now be entered directly from glider mode.

Updated B.R.U.T.E. spawn logic for large team respawn game modes.

B.R.U.T.Es will now spawn intermittently throughout the match instead of waiting for Storm phases to end.

B.R.U.T.E.s abandoned in the Storm will self-destruct after 30 seconds.

B.R.U.T.E.s will reappear on the minimap after 15 seconds if no player is in either seat.

On Saturday, August 10, we lowered the spawn rates of the B.R.U.T.E. per Storm circle in Arena and Tournament playlists. We will continue to monitor the impact of this change in advance of next weekend’s Champion Series event.

Beginning of Match

21.5% chance that between 1-3 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn

Previously was 100% chance that between 2-4 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 1

44% chance that between 1-4 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn

Previously was 100% chance that between 2-4 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 2

40% chance that between 1-2 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn

Previously was 100% chance that between 1-3 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 3

40% chance that between 1-2 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn

Previously was 66% chance that 2 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn

Storm 4

10% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E will spawn

Previously was 50% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E would spawn

Storm 5

3% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E will spawn

Previously was 10% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E would spawn

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in which opponents’ B.R.U.T.E.s would sometimes not be visible.

B.R.U.T.E.s can no longer be used to traverse the map faster than intended.

The turn rate of B.R.U.T.E.’s turret is no longer framerate-dependent.

Gameplay

Retail Row

A Rift Zone has replaced the Mega Mall POI with Retail Row.

Retail Row now spawns hordes of Fiends who charge at players.

Fiends may drop a weapon, consumable, or ammo upon being eliminated.

Fiends cannot go outside the Retail Row Rift Zone.

Chests and ammo containers will now open when destroyed.

Known issue: Destroying a Chest or ammo container by destroying the object it is placed on will not open it.

We plan to have this issue resolved in the v10.20 update.

Bug Fixes

The Week 1 and Week 2 Hidden Battle Stars can now be collected.

Fixed an issue in which the Bush would reset its displayed equip timer if the player tried to activate it multiple times. (Players would still be able to equip the Bush at the intended time, but the displayed timer would be incorrect.)

Fixed an issue in which Supply Drop smoke would not appear if the box was not in sight.

Trees no longer turn into different kinds of trees upon being damaged.

This includes snow-covered trees no longer turning into non-snow-covered trees.

Fixed an issue in which Chests would sometimes already be broken or opened at the start of a match.

The “Welcome to Tilted Town” message no longer loops when players enter/exit Titled Town. It also no longer overlaps Storm warnings.

Walking over in-motion Bottle/Fancy Flip Toys no longer causes a camera issue.

Events

Pushed a fix on August 5 to address an Arena matchmaking issue causing players to be matched within a wider Hype range than intended.

Because players are now matched within a narrower Hype range, some players may experience longer queue times. This is to ensure higher-quality matches.

Playground

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue involving Chests being unopenable in Tilted Town.

Performance

Further improved performance to reduce the chance of players landing on POIs with a low level of detail.

Art and animation

Plastic Patroller Outfit Visual Update

Added mud smears, wear and tear, and a brighter outline.

These changes were added to prevent this Outfit from providing a camouflage effect in certain areas of the map, which was making it very difficult to see.

All players who previously purchased this Outfit will have the option to refund it without using a Refund Token if they choose to do so.

Note: This refund option will be available for 30 days, with the timer starting after your next login.

Updated the Mecha Team Leader Outfit’s idle animation to its original version.

Bug Fixes

Improved the visuals of the Emotical Wrap on weapons.

UI

Contextual Tutorial System

A tip system designed to help guide and teach players new to Battle Royale.

This system displays tips to players during matches. Each tip appears in situations it is most relevant to.

Can be toggled “On” or “Off” in the Game Settings tab.

It is set to “On” by default.

Updated the Item Shop background.

Bug Fixes

The tiles for completed Missions no longer display “0%” and are no longer missing a check mark.

Suggested Challenges on the map screen no longer take up the entire space or show level-up Missions.

The tiles for Limited Time Missions no longer display “Soon” when it should display the time remaining.

Replay

In the Battle Map camera mode, the tracking now smoothly follows the path instead of jumping large steps.

Disabled Storm post-processing in Battle Map.

Added keyboard bindings to change the playback speed in replays. G now increases the playback speed, and Shift+G now decreases the playback speed.

Bug Fixes

Changing the options for the Battle Map camera mode no longer resets the camera placement.

Battle Map no longer switches to a third-person view when the Battle Bus launches.

Disabled Squad visibility option in Battle Map when viewing a Solo match.

Creative Mode Patch Notes

What's new?

The B.R.U.T.E. mech

Now usable in Creative! Unleash mechanical mayhem in your games.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Manage Your Islands

Run out of space to build your new creations? You can now add and remove islands at will.

Camera Filter

Adds a post-processing effect to players' screens while they play.

Islands

Updated Island Select menu.

Create up to 50 islands.

Islands available:

Temperate, Meadow, Arctic, Frosty Fortress, Ice Lake, Canyon, Wasteland, Tropical, Rivers Edge, Volcano, Sandbar, Caldera, Kevin Floating, Black Glass, Grid and The Block.

Updated the Island Select UI to improve usability.

Added a Deleted Islands tab:

When islands are deleted they will appear in this area and can be recovered for a limited time.

Once you have 50 islands and 5 deleted islands, the oldest deleted islands will be permanently lost each time you create a new island.

Islands are still named in the Description tab of the My Island menu.

Re-publishing an existing island will now update the original island code instead of creating a new one.

The owner of a published code can lock their island code so players can only access the specified version of the published island by default by going to the code link on the Epic Games site and selecting the active version.

Gameplay

Added new options to the Game and Game Settings menus:

Note: Everything below was added in v10.00 but was missing from the patch notes.

All Teams Must Finish: No, Yes (Default: No).

Win Condition: Most Rounds, Most Score (Default: Most Rounds).

Allow Aim Assist: Yes, No (Default: Yes).

PVP Pickaxe Damage: Default, None (Default: Default).

Visit the World Cup Creative Finals Trophy in the Creative Hub. You can even see the winners names etched into it.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where games that switched players' teams on death would not obey the maximum team size or team ratio settings.

Fixed a bug where a player joining a match in progress as a spectator would return to the Creative Hub when the game changed rounds.

Fixed an issue where players could bypass ‘Allow Out of Bounds’ settings when using Fly mode.

Fixed an issue where the Last Standing option did not end games upon final elimination.

Weapons and items

Reduced the environmental damage value of the Infinity Blade from 10,000 to 600 to allow it to be used with Creature Spawners.

Bug Fixes

Prop-O-Matic

Fixed a bug where a player would enter a broken state when using the Prop-O-Matic at the same time as removing it from their inventory.

Fixed an issue where the Prop-O-Matic was incorrectly using the rocket ammo icon.

Prefabs and galleries

Added the Pillar Gallery. be moved around like props.

Added the Particles Gallery B, which features butterfly and seagull particles.

Added additional pieces, with the same color on both sides, to Obstacle Course Galleries Black, Blue, Green, Grip Tape, Orange, Purple, Red & White.

Updated the Indoor Residential Prop Gallery with birthday props.

Updated the Truck ‘N’ Oasis Gallery with a telephone pole, highway sign and the camel.

Updated the Nature Ice Cliff Gallery with icy meteor rocks.

Bug Fixes

The props in the Roadside Diner are no longer interactable.

The Viking Village Prop Gallery can now be rotated after being pasted.

Fixed an issue where the ice lake on Ice Lake Island would disappear with low visual settings.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Right Triangular Prism Gallery’ assets health bar would persist when using the “Phone

Devices

Increased the number of available Trigger channels from 24 to 32 and the number of available Receivers from 30 to 40.

Added a new version of the Item Spawner.

The new Item Spawner is placed as an object rather than a trap and can be manipulated with the Phone tool.

NOTE: The old trap-based Item Spawner will continue to be available for a while, it will eventually be removed from the inventory. This will not affect existing maps which use the old Item Spawner, it will simply remove the old version from the devices menu. Let us know what you think about this new Item Spawner on our social channels.

Items Respawn: On, Off (Default: On).

Random Spawns: Off, Random, No Repeats (Default: Off).

Visible During Games: On, Off (Default: On).

Time Before First Spawn: Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 30 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: 10 seconds).

Time Between Spawns: Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 30 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: Instant).

Wood/Stone/Metal Cost of Item: The item can only be picked up if the player has the required amount of the specified material in their inventory.

No Cost, 5, 10-200 (increments of 10), 200-500 (increments of 20), 500-700 (increments of 50), 800, 900, 1000 (Default: No Cost).

Bonus Ammo for Weapons: On, Off (Default: On).

Run Over Pickup: Off, On (Default: Off).

Item Visibility: 1x, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x (Default: 1x).

Enabled on Game Start: Enabled, Disabled (Default: Enabled).

Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Disable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Spawn Item When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Cycle to Next Item When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added B.R.U.T.E. Spawner.

Spawner Settings

Enabled: Disabled, Enabled, Warmup, Game Start (Default: Enabled).

Respawn Time: Never, Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 40 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: Instant).

Respawn Vehicle when Enabled: Yes, No, Only if Needed. (Default: Yes).

Destroy Vehicle when Disabled: Yes, No (Default: Yes).

Respawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Despawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Disable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Advanced Storm Controller (Added in v10.00) - Allows you to create a customized multi-phase Storm on your maps. Use it in conjunction with Advanced Storm Beacons to create highly customized Storm patterns. This device is still in development and may be changed in the future to provide an improved experience.

Advanced Storm Controller Settings

Generate Storm on Game Start: Should the Storm start as soon as the game begins?

Yes, No (Default: Yes).

Storm Phases: Should the Storm use standard Battle Royale phases or take instructions from Advanced Storm Beacons?

Default, Custom (Default: Default)

NOTE: If you are using Custom Storm phases, it is strongly advised to have an Advanced Storm Beacon for each phase of your Storm, including phase 1, since with the current implementation, leaving phases undefined can lead to some unpredictable/undesired results.

Phase One Radius: Sets the initial radius of the Storm at phase one.

5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: 200m)

Delay Time: How long after game start should the Storm appear?

None, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes (Default: None).

Starting Phase: At which phase should the Storm begins when it appears?

1-50 (Default: 1)

Late Phases Move: Can the late phases of the Storm move outside the radius of the previous phase?

Yes, No (Default: Yes).

NOTE: This only has an effect when using Default Storm phases. With Custom Storm phases, the Storm will take its movement rules from your Advanced Storm Beacons.

Generate Storm When Receiving From: Generates the Storm on receiving a signal from the selected channel.

No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Destroy Storm When Receiving From: Disables the Storm controller, removing the Storm immediately on receiving a signal from the selected channel.

No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

When Phase Ended Transmit On: Sends a signal on the selected channel at the end of each Storm phase.

No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Advanced Storm Beacon (Added in v10.00) - Can be used to override the default Battle Royale Storm behaviour, allowing you to create Storms that move and behave exactly the way you want them to. Use these in conjunction with the Advanced Storm Controller when it is set to use Custom Storm phases.

Advanced Storm Beacon Settings

Phase: Which Storm phase does the beacon control?

1-50 (Default: 1).

End Radius: Sets the radius of the Storm at the end of the selected phase.

Don’t Override, 5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: Don’t Override).

Wait Time: How long should the Storm wait before beginning to resize?

Don’t Override, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes (Default: Don’t Override).

Resize Time: How long should the Storm take to reach its new radius?

Don’t Override, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 2.5 minutes, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes (Default: Don’t Override).

Damage: How much damage should the Storm do each second to players caught in it?

Don’t Override, None, 1%, 2%, 5%, 7%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 50%, 75%, Instant Elimination (Default: Don’t Override).

Movement Behaviour: How should the Storm move?

Don’t Override, Move Randomly, Move to Beacon, None (Default: Don’t Override).

Move Distance Min: What is the minimum distance that the Storm should move? (Only works if Movement Behaviour is set to ‘Move Randomly’).

Don’t Override, 0m, 5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: Don’t Override).

Move Distance Max: What is the maximum distance that the Storm should move? (Only works if Movement Behaviour is set to ‘Move Randomly’).

Don’t Override, 0m, 5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: Don’t Override).

Added options to the Basic Storm Controller

Generate Storm on Game Start: Should the Storm start as soon as the game begins?

Yes, No (Default: Yes).

Generate Storm When Receiving From: Generates the Storm on receiving a signal from the selected channel.

No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Destroy Storm When Receiving From: Disables the Storm controller, removing the Storm immediately on receiving a signal from the selected channel.

No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

When Phase Ended Transmit On: Sends a signal on the selected channel at the end of each Storm phase.

No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added options to all Vehicle Spawner devices.

Enabled: When can the spawner create vehicles?.

Disabled, Enabled, Warmup, Game Start (Default: Enabled).

Respawn Time: How long does the spawner wait after its vehicle is destroyed before it spawns a new one? (‘Never’ will allow vehicles to only ever be spawned via triggers).

Never, Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 40 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: Instant).

Respawn Vehicle when Enabled: When the spawner switches from a disabled to an enabled state, should it spawn a new vehicle? ‘Yes’ will cause the spawner to destroy any existing vehicle and create a new one immediately, while ‘Only if Needed’ will only create a new vehicle if one doesn’t already exist.

Yes, No, Only if Needed. (Default: Yes).

Destroy Vehicle when Disabled: Should the spawner destroy any existing vehicle when it is disabled?

Yes, No (Default: Yes).

Respawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Despawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Disable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added new options to the Objective Device.

Play Audio / VFX: On, Off (Default: On)

Collision During Games: On, Off, When Visible (Default: On).

Collide Against: All, Only Weapons (Default: All).

Score: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000 (Default: 0).

Turn Visibility On when Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Turn Visibility Off when Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added new options to the Creature Spawner.

Spawner Type: Sets the look of the spawner.

Cube Spawner, Ice Spawner (Default: Cube Spawner).

Added additional options to Creature Type:

Cube Random, Ice Fiend, Major Ice Fiend, Ice Brute, Major Ice Brute, Ice Ranged, Poison Fiend, Exploding Brute, Ice Random, Rush Random, All Random (Default: Cube Random).

Added Cake to the Consumables Gallery

Consuming Cake gives the player 5 Health or Shield.

The following devices have updated/new preview holograms:

B.R.U.T.E., Shopping Cart, ATK, QuadCrasher, X-4 Stormwing, Driftboard, Cannon, Baller, Timer, Scoreboard, Team Settings & Inventory.

Bug Fixes

Renamed “Last Standing” option in the game menu to “Last Standing to End” and made the tooltip more helpful.

Fixed some issues on the Trigger device:

Trigger now correctly updates the visual channel number on copied triggers.

Trigger now correctly attributes the signal to a player when it's activated from a vehicle.

Triggers will now only activate once per shot from a shotgun (rather than once per pellet).

Updated the tooltip on the Complete Once option in the Timer device.

Fixed some issues with the Weapon-Free Zone device:

Fixed an issue where players were able to swing and deal damage with a pickaxe inside the Weapon-Free Zone.

Fixed an issue where players could use weapons when transitioning out of one Weapon-Free Zone into another.

Fixed an issue where the Advanced Storm Device would not move the Storm to the correct beacon during phases.

Fixed an issue where the Flag object would not display properly when placed into the Item Spawner and Team Settings & Inventory devices.

UI and social

Added the ability to show cumulative scores on the scoreboard HUD widget.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where inspecting the in-game Challenge menu for a second time while using a controller would cause it to close and no longer function.

Fixed an issue where the hide/show details button would display improperly when the island description panel was displayed.

Fixed an issue where the Creative inventory would stay on screen even after closing the menu.

Fixed an issue where a Party Leader would be unable to rejoin their active game if they left while in progress but were still a member of the party.

Performance

Further improved a source of hitching on PC

Optimized memory on iOS to improve stability

Resolved a number of sources of Switch hitches

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite creative codes for players wanting to escape the drudgery of battle royale. If you're diving back into battle royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes. We've got every crane, fountain, and vending machine location to boot.