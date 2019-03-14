Where to find Fortnite's magnifying glass treasure

For a brand new challenge in week three of the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass, you're tasked with searching "where the magnifying glass sits on the treasure map loading screen." We know exactly where the magnifying glass treasure location is, too, for some easy battle stars. Tharrrr be treasure in these here hills, matey. Ahem, excuse me. All of this pirating has me feeling some type of way in Fortnite Season 8, especially when a challenge is so on-the-head as this.

The loading screen can be seen above along with a map below, so you know exactly where you need to go. The area you need to search is at the foot of one of the ice statues to the southwest of Polar Peak, so head on down there and pick up some easy battle stars.