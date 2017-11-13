Football Manager 2018 heads Steam Top Sellers chart

Football Manager 2018 arrived last week, bringing with it a number of new systems that make it the most ambitious entry in years. I like it, and it seems a lot of folk elsewhere feel the same—given the fact FM 2018 tops Steam's Top Sellers chart, at the time of writing.

Its top seeding sees the all-consuming footie/soccer management sim eclipsing the likes of Call of Duty: WW2, Assassin's Creed: Origins and even PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (although, seriously, there can't be many folk out there who don't already own Bluehole's runaway shooter at this stage).

Sports Interactive's Miles Jacobson seemed pleased with the placement via Twitter:

Oh my. We've been no.1 in local charts before, but I don't remember us being no.1 globally!I've said this a few times today but, once again, thank you so much for your support! #FMM18 no.1 in many countries too! pic.twitter.com/GUJK0j6tStNovember 11, 2017

Other perhaps more surprising entries in Steam's latest top sellers include Borderlands 2, Squad and Deadpool—each of which is subject to a limited-time discount period at the moment. Rocket League pops up there too, which may be because the car-ball-cage 'em up concluded its Championship Series at the weekend.