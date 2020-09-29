EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 with flip-up LCD gets overclocked to a blistering 2.58GHz

Renowned overclocker Vince "Kingpin" Lucido has set a 3DMark world record with a heavily overclocked GeForce RTX 3090. He was able to hit 2.58GHz with the benefit of liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling on a specially designed card by EVGA.

Kingpin is a longtime partner of EVGA, and the upcoming model that bears his online alias is a hybrid cooled card, combining a traditional air cooler with an all-in-one liquid cooling unit attached. A pair of tubes run coolant to and from the sizeable 360mm radiator with three fans attached. For reference, the EVGA's hybrid GeForce RTX 2080 Ti rocks a 240mm radiator.

There is also a flip-up display mounted to the rear, as seen in a photo Kingpin shared on Facebook. As for the card's shroud, it sports a single fan. Subjectively, I find it to be a rather attractive graphics card.

Most of the fine grain details have not been announced yet, like the power phase design, the number of temperature sensors (there are a dozen on the 2080 Ti model), clockspeeds, and so forth.

Hitting 2,580MHz is impressive nonetheless. Nvidia's Founders Edition RTX 3090 boosts to 1,695MHz (up from its 1,395MHz base clock), so we're looking at an 885MHz overclock from the reference boost configuration.

Paired with a water-cooled Intel Core i9-10900KF processor, Kingpin now sits atop 3DMark's hall of fame for Port Royal with a graphics score of 16,673, a feat he boasted about on Facebook. Not surprisingly, the 3090 dominates the rankings, occupying all 100 spots on the leaderboard, the lowest score being 13,535.

There's no word yet on when this card will be available, or how much it will cost (bring your own LN2, if that's your plan), only that Kingpin and EVGA "worked very hard to bring this card quicker than anytime in prior 8 years of doing this."