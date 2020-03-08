Popular

Epic is "wholeheartedly supporting" GeForce Now

By

Even Epic exclusives will be accessible on the streaming service, at the individual publisher's discretion.

(Image credit: Epic Games )

Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, 2K, and indie studio Hinterland have all pulled games from Nvidia's streaming service GeForce Now since it left beta and added a paid tier for subscribers. Epic is one company that won't be joining them, as CEO Tim Sweeney clarified on Twitter.

"Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service", he wrote, "with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives), and we’ll be improving the integration over time."

At the moment GeForce Now users only have streaming access to a selection of games they already own on Steam, with Nvidia allowing publishers to opt-out of having their games accessible in this way. As we explained during the week, not everyone is happy with the arrangement and Capcom pulled out even before the end of the beta.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments