Dwarf Fortress update adds "secret vampire dwarves" and werewolf invasions

Remarkable indie adventure generator, Dwarf Fortress has just received a great big update. Version 0.34.01 is now free to download from the official site, adding fresh new ways for your Dwarves to die horribly. Vampire dwarves can infiltrate your settlements and full moons bring the added threat of werewolf invasion. More unpleasantly, "Ingested syndromes are now possible" in adventure mode, so you'll have to watch what you eat when exploring the new cities present in the latest update.

There are some gems in the bug fix list as well. "Demons masquerading as gods will try a little harder" and the devs have "restricted mandates so they'll be more reasonable." Thank heavens for that! Find the rest of the patch notes below. For more Dwartress, check out our Dwarf Fortress diary , a tale of seven drunk dwarves and their quest to reach hell.

New stuff



cities in adventure mode that have various buildings, dungeons, items, livestock, etc.

protect your community from secret vampire dwarves or hunt them as an adventurer

defend your fort during the full moon or risk a werewolf infestion -- hunt/be hunted as an adventurer

face armies of the dead in dwarf mode or visit their necromancers' towers and learn their secrets as an adventurer

evil regions where the dead and pieces of the dead can come alive, with evil mists and rain

tombs built in world gen which can be visited in adv mode, either beneath towns or out in the wilds -- beware the dead!

revamped justice/witness/death notification system in dwarf mode

immigrants to your fortress will now be historical figures whenever possible, which means more family relationships and history for each one

dropped items/bodies tracked between plays in the wilderness anywhere in the world

more battlefield information tracked/war dead raisable in world gen

all sponsorship animals and their giant/man versions are in the game now

various new abilities for creatures (see file_changes.txt for list and syntax)

adventurers can use creature abilities/learned powers and they can be tested from the arena

new site travel map to make navigating towns easier

reading/swimming/observer (for traps) relevant in adv mode now

established historical figures can lead bandits

rivers block movement in adv mode travel

eating/drinking required in adv mode

ingested syndromes are now possible

ability to make campfire (from 'g') and warm items at campfire/fire/magma (from 'I') in adv mode

traps work in adv mode, once spotted they can be ignored

gems now have different cuts

necromancers can write books about various topics (all books are in their towers as it stands)

moon phase indicator in fort

alphanumeric world gen seeds and some more world gen params (see file_changes.txt)

the legends xml has a lot of new info for historical figures

Major bug fixes



buffer overload from aborted world gen fixed

fixed cave-in-on-embark issue with hidden underground structure, and a few others

Other bug fixes/tweaks