Dragon Age: Inquisition gets first hi-res screenshots

BioWare have released a new screenshot for the upcoming Dragon Age: Inquisition . The picture - a high quality version of a scene from the E3 trailer - depicts the titular group in the midst of a briefing. In Dragon Age lore, the organisation were the first hunters of mages and heretics - eventually becoming the Templars after joining with the Chantry. This original incarnation was thought to have disbanded. But then, nobody expects the vanished Inquisition.

The screenshot appeared on the BioWare blog , alongside a profile of programmer Matt Komsthoeft.

Here's the full version, ripe for embiggening:

A user on the BioWare forum also noticed three more pictures stealthily uploaded to the developer's Facebook page. You can see those below.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is due out in the later part of 2014. It's powered by Frostbite 3.