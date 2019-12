Group B Rally produced cars that were so fast they were impossible for even pro racers to drive. In fact the events were banned in 1986 because they caused too many accidents.

But Dirt 3 doesn't care about all that. According to the latest trailer, Group B rally cars are so fast they can only be captured in painstaking slow motion. In-game, we expect the Group B motors should provide quite a speed rush. For more on Dirt 3, visit the official site . It's due for release May 24.