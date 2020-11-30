In our latest Destiny 2 video it's time to tackle the big enchilada of Beyond Light: the new raid. Tefty and his team were able to conquer the Deep Stone Crypt on day one, after a marathon session, and he's hear to tell the tale—from first encounter to final boss. Find out what's going on in the depths of the ominous Exo facility on Europa, which section proved the most eye-watering to overcome, and see the incredible moment when the guardians all [redacted].

Raiding remains on of the unique selling points of the whole Destiny series. Teams of six players are tasked with figuring out complex puzzles and then executing the requirements while under fire from some of the harshest enemies the game has to offer. Your patience and endurance are tested as much as your mouse skill, but the loot on offer and the sense of accomplishment when you make it out somehow still friends are worth it.

As Tefty notes in the video, if you're looking to dive in, then check out the excellent Destiny 2 PC LFG on Discord. And unless you're insistent on going in blind (not advised) then be sure to forearm yourself with the info in our complete Deep Stone Crypt guide. Oh, and pro tip: take The Lament sword with you.