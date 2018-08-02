Death's Gambit is a lush 2D fantasy RPG releasing this month

Death's Gambit is a challenging 2D action RPG which has been in development since at least 2016. When you watch the new trailer embedded below, you'll probably be put in mind of Dark Souls, and there's some fairly obvious comparisons to be drawn with Dead Cells, too. But this is no rogue-lite: it's a meticulously pieced together Metroidvania with tough bosses and a very detailed and vibrant pixel-art aesthetic. Between this, Dead Cells and Chasm, we're spoilt for choice at the moment.

In studio White Rabbit's words: "Death's Gambit is a hardcore 2D action platformer with rich RPG elements. Master the precise combat, utilizing a wide variety of weapons and abilities to confront the horrors that lurk deep within Siradon. Explore a mysterious and unforgiving world to uncover the true price of immortality. Embrace the challenge of being an agent of Death."

The game releases August 14, and a new trailer has rolled out to celebrate this fact. I'm very excited to try Death's Gambit, if only to ogle the lovely environments.

