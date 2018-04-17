Cooler Master’s latest all-in-one liquid coolers crank up the light show

RGB lighting is practically everywhere these days, but until now, you couldn't purchase a liquid cooler from Cooler Master that had individually addressable RGB LEDs. That changes with the introduction of the MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and ML120R RGB, both of which are all-in-one liquid coolers.

Both coolers have a newly designed pump with 12 addressable RGB LEDs on the water block and eight more on each fan. Cooler Master intends to release a new software utility called MasterPlus+ that will give users complete control over the lighting. Alternatively, the LEDs are compatible with addressable software offered for select ASRock, Asus, and MSI motherboards.

Cooler Master said it designed both coolers in-house, meaning these aren't rebranded coolers. Part of that custom design includes a low profile dual chamber pump that separates incoming coolant from the radiator-bound coolant.

"Cooler Master’s unique pump design maximizes CPU cooling results and assists in maintaining ideal system temperatures. In addition, both the MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and ML120R RGB feature a precision machined microchannel cold plate to quickly dissipate heat, FEP tubing on the interior and sleeved tubing on the exterior for a premium look and extended durability," Cooler Master says.

The only real difference between the two is the size—as the model names suggest, the ML240R RGB is a 240mm cooler with two cooling fans, and the ML120R is a smaller 120mm version with a single fan.

Amazon has product pages for both coolers, but they are not yet available to order. Over on Newegg, the ML120R RGB is listed for $100 and the ML240R RGB for $120.