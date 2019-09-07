Celeste developer says that a sequel is not in the works

Celeste developer Matt Thorson has no plans to make a sequel to the acclaimed platformer, and says they will move on from it after the upcoming free DLC release.

“We don’t really want to make a sequel to [Celeste],” Thorson said in an email to IGN. “Maybe in the future, we’ll change our minds, but right now we don’t know how we’d do a sequel justice. And, besides, we’re way more interested in making something new for our next release.”

Thorson went on to explain that Chapter 9: Farewell will be the last content update for Celeste. The DLC will be free on all platforms and adds 100 new levels to the game, bringing Celeste's total number of levels to over 800. The new chapter also includes its own story, 40 minutes of new music, and “ several brand new mechanics and items to discover and play with.”

It’s a bulky expansion, and Thorson doesn't want to set the expectation that all DLC like it will be free in the future. “First of all, we really should be charging for it,” Thorson said, explaining that they “don’t like setting expectations that expansions of this size should be free.”

“We want to be clear to our audience that we're only able to release this for free because we're in a very fortunate position right now, and that this really isn't a reasonable thing to expect from any developer, including us, in the future,” said Thorson.

Chapter 9: Farewell will release September 9.