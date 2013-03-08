CD Projekt Red: PC is most powerful platform, but "that might change"

CD Projekt Red's devotion for the PC shines through its stance on piracy and DRM as well as its dedication to packing a powerful graphical punch in its Witcher games, but it's also devoted to taking advantage of the most power from whichever platform offers it. In a GamesIndustry interview , studio head Adam Badowski suggests the PC's dominance "might change in the future" as console hardware catches up.

"The PC was the lead platform for Witcher 2 because it was the most powerful, but that might change in the future," he says. "The PC allows for more at the moment, but new platforms are stepping up. In the future, it should be much easier to unify the requirements. Some things, like control schemes, will still need to be tailored to the platforms but the new platforms will unify requirements.

Badowski goes on to explain CD Projekt's stance of tailoring their efforts to "maximize the quality for each platform" and to "use their particular strengths and weaknesses." Larger technical decisions such as DirectX 11 and 64-bit support are made globally, but each platform gets treated differently.

"Usually the weakest platform dictates the quality for all platforms, but high-quality visuals are our trademark, so we need to approach each platform as individually as possible," Badowski says.

From what we've seen so far of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Geralt's final monster-slaying adventure, the capabilities of CD Projekt Red's engine looks powerful indeed .